BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting right tackle Silas Dzansi won’t play on Saturday against Wake Forest. Redshirt freshman Luke Tenuta will get his first career start in his place.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder suffered a foot injury late in the game against Notre Dame last week. He watched the end of the game with a boot on his foot.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t provide an update on Dzansi’s status when he met with reporters early in the week.
The good news for the Hokies is that Tenuta has alternated drives with Dzansi for much of the season. With Dzansi prone to cramping, the coaching staff has closely monitored his work load.
“It doesn’t happen a whole lot, but it certainly has happened at times in the past,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said of the rotation earlier this season. “I think it’s certainly healthy. Those guys can stay fresher and the competition that that adds when you do have a situation like that, it’s a healthy situation to be in.”
Tenuta, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound redshirt freshman, has played well when called on.
“I always got to be ready like coach [Vance] Vice says you always got to be ready, one play you can be in there,” Tenuta said earlier this season.
Tech’s starting lineup last week featured Christian Darrisaw at left tackle, Lecitus Smith at left guard, Bryan Hudson at center, Austin Cannon at right guard and Dzansi at tackle. Cannon rotated throughout the game with freshman Doug Nester.
The Hokies have started nine different offensive linemen this season.
