BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting defensive tackle Deshawn Crawford isn’t dressed out for Saturday’s game against Rhode Island.
Crawford suffered a lower body injury in the first half of last week’s win over Miami. Coach Justin Fuente said the defender avoided a “serious” injury during the week, but didn’t offer a timeline for his return.
The junior college transfer called it a “minor setback” on social media following the game. The 6-foot-0, 290-pounder has 12 tackles (five solo) with two tackles for loss and a sack.
Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks and Rob Porcher are all in line for more playing time on Saturday with Crawford sitting out. Pollard and Kendricks each had a sack in the win over Miami.
“It’s going to be Norell and it’s going to have to be Mario. It’s going to have to be Rob Porcher. Those guys are going to have a bigger role,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said this week. “Norell went from playing 13 plays the week before to 44 plays this last week. So there’s a significant number of plays that he played much more than a week before. And that’s what those guys have got to be ready for.”
Virginia Tech has two tackles — junior college transfer Jaden Cunningham and true freshman Josh Fuga — that haven’t played this season, but could be options thanks to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. They can play up to four games without losing a year of eligibility.
