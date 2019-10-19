BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley suffered an undisclosed injury in the second quarter against North Carolina and is doubtful to return.
Farley was replaced by Armani Chatman for North Carolina's final possession of the first half. Farley left the field and was taken to the back by the training staff. He didn't come out to the field with his teammates for the start of the third quarter.
The third-year sophomore had a career four pass breakups when he left the game with North Carolina putting plenty of pressure on Tech's secondary.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was 11 of 24 for 159 yards with two touchdowns in the first half. He hit Dazz Newsome for a 47-yard touchdown on the opening drive to put the Tar Heels up 7-0 less than a minute into the game.
Virginia Tech was also without veteran defensive back Jovonn Quillen on Saturday.
