Virginia Tech standout Landers Nolley II has entered the transfer portal, his father said Monday.
Nolley made the ACC all-freshman team last week, when he also earned All-ACC honorable menton. He helped the Hokies go 16-16 overall and 7-13 in ACC play.
Nolley earned ACC freshman of the week honors five times, with the final honor coming on Jan. 13. His total of five was not matched this season until Duke's Vernon Carey did so recently.
Nolley, a redshirt freshman, ranked 10th in the ACC with a team-high average of 15.5 points. He ranked 11th in the ACC in both 3-pointers (2.1 per game) and free-throw percentage (78%). He ranked 14th in the ACC in field-goal percentage (37%).
The 6-foot-7 forward ranked first on Tech in minutes (30.3 mpg), baskets (171), 3-pointers (68) and made free throws (85). He ranked second on the team in rebounds (5.8 rpg) and assists (77).
But he was mired in a shooting slump in the latter part of the season. He shot 31.3% from the field and 20.3% from 3-point range in the final 13 games.
Nolley had 462 field-goal attempts this year, the most ever by a Tech freshman.
But he had to play power forward for the undersized Hokies this year instead of on the wing.
"With the way they're playing him right now, he hasn't been been able to really show his full package," his father said in a January interview. "He's a 2/3 [off-guard/small forward]. They've got him playing in that post position and setting screens and that's not his position. … I'll be interested to see what he looks like if he has the opportunity to play his natural position. That'll be a good look."
Nolley had the best debut by a freshman in Tech history with a 30-point outing in the season-opening win over Clemson. It was the fourth-most points ever scored by an ACC freshman in his debut.
He made the Maui Invitational all-tournament team, thanks in part to his 22 points in the win over Michigan State and his 22 points in the loss to BYU.
He scored 29 points in the win over North Carolina State. He had 21 points in the win at Wake Forest. He had 22 points in the double-overtime win over North Carolina. He had 29 points in the home OT loss to Boston College; it was his only 20-point outing in the last 13 games.
As a junior and senior, Nolley led Langston Hughes High School in Georgia to two state crowns. After decommitting from the University of Georgia, he verbally committed to then-Hokies coach Buzz Williams in the fall of his senior year. He was named the state player of the year as a senior. He also was named the No. 93 player in the nation in the 2017-18 recruiting class by ESPN.
Because of an ACT issue, the NCAA did not clear him to play in the 2018-19 season.
Nolley made the ACC academic honor roll for the 2018-19 school year and made the ACC men's basketball all-academic team this year.
This will be Nolley's second time in the transfer portal. He entered the transfer portal on April 8, 2019, the day after Tech named Mike Young its new coach. The following week, he decided to stay at Tech.
It remains to be seen if Nolley will have to sit out next season at his next school. The NCAA is pondering a new rule that would enable athletes to transfer one time in their careers without having to sit out a year.
This story will be updated later.
