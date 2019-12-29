BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had a laugher on Sunday night.
Its next game might not be as much fun.
The Hokies wrapped up nonconference play and closed out 2019 with a 92-37 rout of Maryland-Eastern Shore at Cassell Coliseum.
It was Tech’s most lopsided win since a 99-34 thrashing of Mount St. Mary’s in January 2011.
“It was a lot of fun tonight, especially winning big,” said Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II, who had 18 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. “Everybody gets to play. You get to laugh at some funny moments, … a lot of stuff that happened on the bench.”
The Hokies (10-3) will now turn back to ACC play, beginning with a visit to No. 16 Virginia on Saturday.
“Now we’ve got 18 bloodbaths,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “I don’t expect to score 92 on Saturday. No. But look forward to it.”
The game with the Hawks (1-14) of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference concluded a weak nonleague home schedule that Young inherited from predecessor Buzz Williams.
But the Hokies did play quality competition in the Maui Invitational last month, beating then-No. 3 Michigan State and losing to Dayton and BYU. And the Hokies have already played two ACC games, winning at Clemson and losing to nationally-ranked Duke.
“This has not been Murderers’ Row, but we have played some good programs,” Young said. “I feel pretty good.
“Cannot take anything away from our team. They’ve handled themselves well.”
The Hokies committed just two turnovers Sunday, tying a 2007 ACC Tournament game against Wake Forest for the fewest turnovers in Tech history.
“I don’t care who you’re playing, that’s an impressive statistic,” Young said.
Nolley had gone just 1 of 11 from the field in a Dec. 21 win over VMI, but he bounced back with six baskets (including three 3-pointers) Sunday.
“I just settled in, took my time and played to have fun, and it just came back to me,” Nolley said. “My preparation was better. I stayed in the gym longer than I usually do, just focusing and hoping to never have a game like I had last game.”
Freshman reserve Hunter Cattoor had a career-high 17 points and a career-best five 3-pointers for the Hokies, who sank 12 3-pointers.
The Hokies jumped to a 32-5 lead and led 45-22 at halftime. Cattoor had 14 points in the half, while Tyrece Radford had all 13 of his points in that half.
“We were just moving the ball,” Cattoor said. “The ball wasn’t sticking to one person. Nobody really cared who was getting the shots up.”
The Hokies had 20 assists in the game. Tech freshman reserve John Ojiako scored a career-high 15 points.
Virginia Tech scored 19 points off the Hawks’ 14 turnovers.
The Hawks shot just 23.7 percent from the field.
