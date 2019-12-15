BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team won again Sunday, and this time it was not a close shave.
The Hokies sank 13 3-pointers and cruised past Gardner-Webb 73-46 at Cassell Coliseum.
Redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II had 18 points, five 3-pointers and a career-high nine rebounds for Virginia Tech (8-3), which led the entire second half.
The lopsided margin of victory was a sharp contrast from Virginia Tech's last game. The Hokies had to rally to beat Chattanooga 63-58 last Wednesday.
"We knew we couldn't come out with the same energy as [in the game against] Chattanooga," said Tech reserve Isaiah Wilkins, who had 13 points and two 3-pointers Sunday.
"It was more oomph [Sunday], like we had another pep in our step."
The Hokies drained more 3-pointers Sunday (13) than they had in their previous two games combined (11).
"The ball didn't stick in anybody's hands. We were moving it," said Tech reserve Hunter Cattoor, who had two 3-pointers Sunday. "No one really cared who got the shot. We were just looking for the best shot."
Virginia Tech shot 40.6% from 3-point territory Sunday after shooting 25% from that distance in a loss to Duke and 28.6% against Chattanooga.
After shooting 39% from the field against Chattanooga, Tech improved to 43.9% on Sunday.
"After a game like that [against Chattanooga], you've just got to go in the gym and get up a lot of shots, form a repetition of seeing the ball going in," Nolley said.
Virginia Tech's backups had combined for just five points against Chattanooga.
But the Tech bench outscored the Gardner-Webb bench 34-0 on Sunday. That included 13 points from Wilkins, who did not score against Chattanooga, and 11 points from Cattoor, who missed the Chattanooga game with an ankle injury.
Virginia Tech scored 12 points off the visitors' 11 turnovers. The Hokies recorded seven steals, including three by Cattoor and two by Wilkins.
"When we play where we're supposed to play and we sprint in the direction of the pass, sometimes the ball falls right in your lap," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said
Gardner-Webb (3-8) shot just 29.1% from the field and 25% from 3-point range (7 of 28). The Runnin' Bulldogs had no fast-break points.
"If we limit teams in transition, it's hard to score on us in the halfcourt," Nolley said. "When you prepare and study plays, … we know what's coming."
Defending Big South tournament champ Gardner-Webb was picked second behind Radford in this year's Big South preseason poll.
But the Runnin' Bulldogs played Sunday without guard Nate Johnson, a preseason All-Big South second-team pick, for the second straight game because of an ankle injury.
"It just puts more pressure on everybody else to make open shots, to make plays," Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft said of Johnson's absence. "I like what we're doing offensively. It's just the end result of the ball going in the basket, our last couple games we've struggled with that."
The Hokies outrebounded Gardner-Webb 42-34.
Virginia Tech guard Tyrece Radford, a 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman, had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
"For him to be 6-1 but he rebounds like Dennis Rodman, that's just incredible," Nolley said.
Tech freshman reserve John Ojiako snared a career-high nine rebounds.
"He's going to be a really good player," Young said. "The game hasn't slowed down for him yet."
With the game tied at 11, Virginia Tech went on an 11-0 run to grab a 22-11 lead with 10:24 left in the first half. The Hokies led the rest of the way.
Up 34-24 at halftime, Tech opened the second half on a 16-4 run to build a 50-28 cushion with 12:09 to go. Nolley had eight points in the run.
