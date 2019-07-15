VIRGINIA BEACH —Virginia Tech signee Becca DiNunzio is in the lead after the first round of stroke-play qualifying Monday at the 94th VSGA Women's Amateur at Princess Anne Country Club.
DiNunzio, who is from Norfolk, shot an even-par 70.
“My ball striking was really good," she said, according to the VSGA website. "I hit one of the par 5s in two — left me with an eagle putt, which is nice. I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens."
Old Dominion women's golf coach Mallory Hetzel is in second in the 30-woman field at 1-over 71.
Blacksburg High School graduate Katie Muscatello of Virginia Tech is tied for third with James Madison signee Kendall Turner of Chesapeake at 3-over 73.
Rockbridge County High School graduate Grace Huffman of Longwood is tied for fifth with High Point signee Danielle Suh of Herndon at 4-over 74.
Radford University signee and Hidden Valley High School graduate Jayde Dudley, who was the 2018 VSGA Junior Girls champ, is tied for 16th with Salem High School graduate Kristin Hearp of Virginia Tech at 9-over 79.
The final round of qualifying will be held Tuesday. The top 16 golfers will advance to match play.
Match play begins Wednesday with the round of 16 and the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and final Thursday.
Lauren Greenlief, who won this tournament the past two years, is not competing in this year's event. She is playing in the North & South Women's Amateur Championship in North Carolina this week.
Also absent from this year's tournament is last year's runner-up, Floyd County and Virginia Tech graduate Amanda Hollandsworth. She has turned pro.