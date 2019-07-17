VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Tech signee Becca DiNunzio won twice in match play Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the 94th VSGA Women’s Amateur at Princess Anne Country Club.
The semifinals and final will be held Thursday.
DiNunzio, who is from Norfolk, had earned the top seed for match play by finishing first in the stroke-play qualifying, which was held Monday and Tuesday.
She beat fellow 17-year-old Emma Landis of Virginia Beach 1 up in the round of 16 on Wednesday before beating High Point signee Danielle Suh of Herndon 5 and 4 in the quarterfinals.
DiNunzio will meet Rory Weinfurther, a University of Richmond recruit from Midlothian, in the semifinals.
Weinfurther defeated Blacksburg High School graduate Katie Muscatello of Virginia Tech 2 and 1 in the round of 16.
Weinfurther then beat Radford University’s Sidney Walker of Springfield 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals.
Walker had advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Radford University signee and Hidden Valley High School graduate Jayde Dudley 5 and 4 in the round of 16.
Thursday's other semifinal will pit Old Dominion women's golf coach Mallory Hetzel against Melanie Walker, a 15-year-old from Burke.
Hetzel beat Salem High School graduate Kristin Hearp of Virginia Tech 5 and 3 in the round of 16.
Hetel then defeated Rockbridge County High School graduate Grace Huffman of Longwood 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals.
Huffman had advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Victoria Tip-Aucha, a 17-year-old from Vienna, 2 up.