The loss at Boston College last weekend was not the first ACC defeat of the season for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.
But Tech coach Mike Young was visibly more annoyed and irked in his press conference after that 61-56 defeat than he had been after losses to Duke, Virginia or Syracuse.
Why?
"Our attention to detail," Young said Monday on the weekly ACC teleconference. "We're right there in pretty good shape and we have a couple of defensive lapses against players we know exactly how we're going to guard.
"On the offensive end, we spend so much time on [getting] shots from the people we want getting shots in those situations. I don't know that we weren't getting the shots with the right people, but I thought we got outside of ourselves a little bit. We miss a front end of a one-on-one. We had a dead possession there in the last four minutes, which I'll never be able to explain it — we had a couple opportunities in that possession and we didn't make the right play.
"We were stuck in mud."
Young wants the Hokies (14-6, 5-4) to be crisper offensively when they return to action Tuesday at last-place Miami (10-9, 2-7).
"The ball movement got stuck in a couple of possessions [at BC] and we just weren't cutting. We were easy to guard," Young said. "This team has been difficult to guard in so many instances throughout the course of the year. But … when it mattered most, we got our feet stuck. The ball didn't move. Our players didn't move. And I will take a great deal of responsibility in that."
The Eagles (10-10, 4-5) held the Hokies to their second-lowest point total of the season.
"They just kept switching everything [on defense], hard hedging [against the ball handler]," Tech freshman Nahiem Alleyne said. "Really hard for us because we don't really work on those type of things."
For only the fourth time this season, Tech had more turnovers (14) than assists (11).
"I was just so disappointed with our movement," Young said. "We see so many [defenses] … switch some things and we've been very good. But for whatever reason, we were lethargic.
"Our numbers were all messed up against Boston College — 11 assists, 14 turnovers."
Virginia Tech entered the game leading the nation with an average of just 9.5 turnovers. But BC entered the game ranked third in the ACC in forcing turnovers (16.3 per game)
"So something had to give," BC coach Jim Christian said after the game. "We overplayed some things and aggressively switched some things and were fortunate enough to create something. It's hard to turn them over, though, because they're very, very good at what they do."
Tech shot 44.4% from the field in the first half and built a 31-26 halftime lead. But the Hokies shot just 35.7% in the second half.
Virginia Tech was 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half but 1 of 9 from that distance in the second half.
"We played the same defense in the first half that we played in the second half," Christian said.
The injury-plagued Hurricanes are coming off a 94-71 loss at North Carolina last weekend. Miami was down to six healthy scholarship players for that game.
Miami standout Chris Lykes (15.7 ppg) missed that game with a groin injury. Fellow starting guard Kameron McGusty (14.5 ppg) missed the game with back spasms.
"Lykes and Kam McGusty played against Duke [in an 89-59 loss on Jan. 21] kind of, but they really weren't close to being 100%. As a result, they did not play against North Carolina," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. "We were not able to play well at all in either game."
Larranaga said he probably won't know until tip-off whether Lykes and McGusty will play Tuesday.
Miami forward Keith Stone (5.5 ppg) has missed the past six games with a knee injury. Forward Deng Gak (1.7 ppg) suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.
The Hurricanes have lost six of their last seven games, including the past four. Four of those six losses came to ranked foes Duke, Louisville and Florida State.
"We have a very difficult time preparing because we just don't have enough healthy bodies to practice," Larranaga said. "In our staff meeting yesterday, one of my coaches said we haven't had a full complement of players since right after Christmas."
