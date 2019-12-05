Last week, Virginia Tech opened eyes around the country by upsetting a nationally ranked team.
On Friday, the Hokies will get the chance to knock off another ranked foe when No. 10 Duke visits Cassell Coliseum.
The Blue Devils (8-1) are coming off an impressive 87-75 win at Michigan State on Tuesday.
"They were exceptional [in that game]," Tech coach Mike Young said. "We haven't played [a team] with the combination of pressure in the backcourt and kids at the rim that can block a shot like we'll see Friday night."
The Hokies (6-2) did upset then-No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 in the first round of the Maui Invitational last week.
Will that win give them confidence against coach Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils?
"It's going to give us some confidence, but we did lose the last two games of Maui, so we can't dwell on Michigan State. This is Duke Friday — a bigger team," Tech redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford said.
"It's Duke. Coach K. Bigger."
The Hokies have won three of their past five meetings with Duke. But only three players who will see action for the Hokies on Friday have ever stepped onto the court against the Blue Devils before.
The rest are like Radford, who will be taking the court against the Blue Devils for the first time.
"Yeah, that's big," Radford said with a laugh. "When I was younger, I couldn't imagine anything like this. And now to actually come from last year, me watching [from the bench] my team play Duke, and actually playing them the following year, it means a lot."
Duke boasts 6-foot-10, 270-pound freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. Carey, whose father played in the NFL, had 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against Michigan State.
"Michigan State had a really hard time … trying to guard him one-on-one, so we're going to have to send another [person] at him, make it as hard as we can for him to catch it," Young said. "That's easier said than done.
"He's a very talented person and presents a lot of problems."
Carey is averaging 19.2 points and 9.7 rebounds. He scored 31 points against California last month.
"He scores a lot of baskets before the ball is even delivered, and he does that with his size — he's really a strong young man — and his feet," Young said. "So now he's got the angle that he's looking for … inside that paint. He's got perfect hands. And now it's a matter of catching it and putting it in the basket, or getting fouled, or both."
Tech junior center P.J. Horne, who is four inches shorter and 45 pounds lighter than Carey, watched his Duke counterpart on television Tuesday.
"He's a real force in the paint," Horne said. "[I must] keep my positioning where I don't have to fight as hard, because it's difficult to fight against a 6-10, 270 guy. … Play a step ahead, so I make sure I know what's coming before it comes."
The undersized Hokies could have trouble scoring inside against a Duke team that blocked 11 shots Tuesday.
"Our decision-making around the basket better be on point, or that could be a poor possession for the Hokies," Young said. "They have great length around the rim. Let's be honest, … that's not the strength of … our team offensively. So move it, hopefully move them, and get a good shot."
Duke also has a star in the backcourt.
Sophomore point guard Tre Jones had 20 points and 12 assists in Tuesday's win, becoming only the third player in Duke history with at least 20 points and at least 12 assists in the same game. He averages 15.7 points and 7.4 assists.
Jones had three of Duke's 10 steals Tuesday.
"He stole the ball in the first half, … took it from behind the kid. The kid was by him and he got the ball. He's just disruptive," Young said. "We are looking at ways to take him out of plays.
"He's really smart. He sees things that young people don't see."
Duke's lone loss this season was a shocker. Stephen F. Austin beat the Blue Devils in overtime on Nov. 26, handing Duke its first nonconference home loss since February 2000.
The Blue Devils bounced back with a win over Winthrop last weekend.
Duke freshman guard Cassius Stanley (12.9 ppg) missed the Michigan State game after suffering a leg injury against Winthrop. Krzyzewski had said after the Winthrop game that Stanley would hopefully return after Christmas. But Krzyzewski told ESPN on Tuesday that Stanley might be back for Friday's game.
This will be Duke's second road game in four days.
"It is really not a good scheduling thing by our conference, and we will see how our guys react," Krzyzewski said after Tuesday's win.
The Hokies have not played since losing to BYU the day before Thanksgiving.
The first-round Maui win over Michigan State showed the Hokies' potential.
"That basically told the team that 'OK, we know what we can do and how to use everybody on the team,’" Radford said.
But Tech followed up the win over Michigan State by losing to Dayton in the Maui semifinals and falling to BYU in the third-place game.
"We were still hung [up] on Michigan State," Radford said. "We did use a lot of energy … toward Michigan State."
Tech should have plenty of energy Friday.
"We have to start the game off almost perfect vs. Duke. And we have to keep our intensity up, just how we did [with] Michigan State," Radford said. "Not only one man can win this game."
"When we play together," Horne said, "we can do anything."
