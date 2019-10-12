BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter against Rhode Island on Saturday.
Floyd will be suspended for the first half of Tech's game next week against North Carolina since the penalty occurred in the second half.
Officials didn't initially throw a flag on the play, but went to the replay after Rhode Island receiver Isaiah Coulter was shaken up on the play with 10:17 remaining in the game.
"As far as the call, it looked like the definition of targeting to me," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
Floyd teamed up with Jovonn Quillen to bring the 6-foot-3 receiver down right as he caught the ball for a 13-yard gain to convert a third down with the Rams trailing 31-17.
As Floyd went to the sideline before the officials called for a review, he was visibly upset and safeties coach Justin Hamilton had to calm him down. Fuente would have liked a chance to talk to Floyd after the officials ruling, but he was quickly sent back to the locker room.
"I wish we could bring them over to the sidelines and not play them — but we usher them out," Fuente said. "It’s just not good."
Floyd, who had five tackles (four solo), was replaced by backup safety Devon Hunter. Rhode Island's drive ended with a turnover on downs after Rayshard Ashby broke up a pass in the end zone.
“He’s very important," Ashy said of Floyd after the game. "Leader. Senior. Guy whose played three years, started three years and he brings energy all the time and I know he’s going to keep his confidence up and keep helping us, push our confidence, but since I’ve been here it’s always been next man up. Everybody has to play and that’s what we plan for."
The call for targeting has gotten way out of hand. I saw some that were clearly targeting and no call and others that were not targeting that were called targeting. Next thing, they will be playing touch football and not tackle. This is a tough sport and folks need to accept that. Call by officials are ruining he game.
