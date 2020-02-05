BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech might have to call on new defensive backs Ryan Smith to suit up this spring.
Tech coach Justin Fuente let slip at the end of his signing day press conference that the team’s top three defensive backs — Caleb Farley (back), Jermaine Waller (foot) and Armani Chatman (knee) — could miss the entire spring.
“We’ll have three corners not out there for spring ball, our top three guys,” Fuente said. “We’ll be a little low on numbers at receiver, so it’ll be interesting to see how we tweak spring practice moving forward, but I haven’t gotten to that.”
Fuente and the coaching staff just got off the road from recruiting and are evaluating their plans for the spring. The lack of depth at defensive back is a major hurdle since the Hokies will have only three scholarship players (Brion Murray, Jeremy Webb and Nadir Thompson) at the position.
“Armani may be able to come back as it comes through,” Fuente said. “They’re not doing anything right now, which leaves it a little bit interesting with drill work, like how we’re going to handle it. So I don’t know. I haven’t figured it all out. You guys have any good suggestions?”
Farley and Waller were one of the more formidable tandems at corner in the ACC.
Farley, who was voted first-team All-ACC, led the conference with 16 passes defended and tied for fourth in the conference with four interceptions. Waller had 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. Chatman was the next man up in the rotation and started two games for the Hokies.
The back injury was a recurring issue for Farley that cost him the final two games of the season. He missed the team’s regular season finale against Virginia and the Belk Bowl. He announced after the season on social media he was having an unspecified procedure done.
Waller also sat out the Belk Bowl and watched the game on the sidelines with his foot in a boot.
Tech won’t open spring practice until mid-March and has their annual spring game scheduled for at 3:30 p.m. on April 18.
