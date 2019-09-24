BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s series against East Carolina has officially come to an end.
The programs had a long-term contract with annual games scheduled through 2025.
Tech previously canceled trips to Greenville, North Carolina in 2019, 2023 and 2025, but East Carolina was still scheduled to visit Lane Stadium in 2020, 2022 and 2024.
After East Carolina shifted a future game against Georgia State to 2020 over the summer, cancelling the remaining games was all but a formality.
“East Carolina and Virginia Tech, after consultation with their respective legal counsel, have mutually agreed to cancel the scheduled series of football games (2020-2025),” Tech said in a brief statement.
According to a source familiar with the situation, there was no financial settlement for either side.
The series fell apart due to a miscommunication related to ECU’s decision not to travel for its game at Lane Stadium citing safety concerns from Hurricane Florence.
Virginia Tech's non-conference schedule next year includes home games against Liberty (Sept. 5) and Penn State (Sept. 12) along with a visit to Middle Tennessee (Sept. 19). The Hokies expect to announce a replacement for ECU in 2020 along with some additional scheduling changes in the coming weeks.
