BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster laid out two key factors in stopping Boston College running back A.J. Dillon ahead of the season opener — win gaps and be fundamentally sound.
The Hokies failed on both counts with the game on the line Saturday with Dillon converting a third-and-9 in the final two minutes to help Boston College run out the clock.
“It’s very frustrating,” Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd said. “Everybody knows we that we didn’t want to give them the first down.”
Tech loaded up the line of scrimmage to stop Dillon on the play. Free safety Divine Deablo got up right next to defensive end Emmanuel Belmar and Hokies linebackers (Rayshard Ashby and Dax Hollifield) crashed down after the snap.
Dillon still escaped through the line unscathed and shrugged off a diving tackle attempt from Floyd to gain 11 yards. Dashawn Crawford and Jermaine Waller dragged Dillon down from behind, but it was too late.
“What I was told upstairs was we had a guy jump out of his gap,” Foster said. “They ran power, two plays, we call it power solid. All you have to do is gap fit and I promise you that there was a guy who ran out of his gap. And all you need is that.”
Foster came out of fall camp thinking the defense had turned a corner on those kind of mistakes, but they kept popping up throughout the game like when Anthony Brown went untouched for a 28-yard touchdown on a keeper around the left side of the defensive line.
“A busted defense,” Foster said. “We’ve seen it a thousand times from our offense, our linebacker had a missed read and our safety had a missed read. Those are the things we’ve been doing (well) all camp.”
It was a frustrating note to end on for Foster after Tech limited Dillon to 44 yards through three quarters on 3.5 yards per carry (way below his career average of 5.1 yards per carry).
The run defense was a real bright spot in the first half as the defense gave up 356 yards of total offense thanks to major break downs in the secondary.
Everyone settled down in the second half, but that was little comfort to Foster with Dillon's big run sealing the 35-28 victory.
“That’s where we’ve got to be consistently good,” Foster said. “You can’t do it nine times out of 10. At this level of football. That one play at this level can beat you, particularly when you have the opportunity to get the ball back with a couple minutes left in the game.”
