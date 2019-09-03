Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby was named the ACC linebacker of the week for his Week 1 performance against Boston College. 

Ashby led the team with 13 tackles (seven solo) with a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss. He also had the Hokies' lone sack and a pass breakup. The linebacker had a huge impact in the third quarter with five tackles (2.5 for a loss) and the sack as Boston College put up zero yards in the quarter. 

The junior had a team-high 105 tackles last season. He's now recorded double-digit tackles six times in his career.

