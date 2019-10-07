Virginia Tech Miami Football

Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) is sacked by Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's Rayshard Ashby was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in a 42-35 win over Miami. Ashby had 11 tackles (six solo) with two for a loss and a sack.

"We’ve got a pretty good mike right now in No. 23," Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said after the game. 

It was the second time this season Ashby has earned the honor and third time in his career. 

The defender leads Tech with 46 tackles (21 solo) and eight tackles for loss, which is also tied for the league lead. He also has 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup. He's lead Virginia Tech in tackles in four of the team's five games (he had double-digit tackles in three games).

As a sophomore, Ashby finished the season with 105 tackles, 9.5 for a loss and two forced fumbles. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments