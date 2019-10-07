BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's Rayshard Ashby was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in a 42-35 win over Miami. Ashby had 11 tackles (six solo) with two for a loss and a sack.
"We’ve got a pretty good mike right now in No. 23," Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said after the game.
It was the second time this season Ashby has earned the honor and third time in his career.
The defender leads Tech with 46 tackles (21 solo) and eight tackles for loss, which is also tied for the league lead. He also has 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup. He's lead Virginia Tech in tackles in four of the team's five games (he had double-digit tackles in three games).
As a sophomore, Ashby finished the season with 105 tackles, 9.5 for a loss and two forced fumbles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.