BLACKSBURG — Peter Seufer does not love Virginia Tech's challenging cross country course.
But he had no complaints Friday.
The Virginia Tech fifth-year senior dominated on his home course and won the ACC men's cross country championship on a cold, windy morning.
"I don't think it's really set in that I actually got the win," he said.
"I'm not the biggest fan of our home course, but … it was super exciting to have it here today and just have so many teammates, former teammates, parents, friends, family all around."
Seufer, who won the ACC crown for the second straight year, said his familiarity with the muddy, wet Buford Meredith Cross Country Course helped him Friday.
"I can walk you through every single spot on this course, visualizing exactly where there might even be a rut. That's how many times we've run it," he said. "At first I was a little skeptical and I'd rather not know the course because I know how painful it can be, and that sometimes has some adverse effects mentally. But with the sloppy conditions, it definitely played a huge factor.
"I knew exactly … where I was supposed to attack, … where to take it a little easier on some turns because I knew they were going to be sloppy and I didn't want to take the risk of falling."
The finish line, which was near a creek, had flooded Thursday because of Thursday's storm. But the water had receded from that area before the race began.
Seufer claimed last year's race in Boston by less than a second. On Friday, he won by an eye-popping 39 seconds.
"I don't think it was as exciting as last year, but it's amazing," he said. "I was very surprised at that margin."
Virginia Tech senior Sara Freix also shined on her home course, finishing second in the women's race.
"It was awesome," Freix said of taking second. "I loved having it at home. … I knew every in and out.
"I just felt really confident on the hills here."
Seufer took the lead early in the 8K men's race and had an 11-second cushion at the halfway point.
He finished in 23 minutes, 42.7 seconds. Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse was second in the 127-man field in 24:21.6.
Seufer became the first member of the Tech men's cross country program to win two individual league titles since Louis Catagnola won back-to-back Southern Conference crowns in 1959 and 1960.
He will next race in the NCAA Southeast Regional meet in Charlottesville on Nov. 15.
"When he's on, he's tough to beat," Hokies cross country coach Eric Johannigmeier said. "I'm really excited for what he's going to do in the postseason."
Seufer won a state cross country title as a senior at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. On the track, he was a state champ in the 1,600 meters and the 3,200.
"What helped me so much in high school and even now is just my competitive mentality," he said. "I compete in practice against my teammates. Sometimes they hate it."
On the track, he has won ACC titles in the 3,000 and the 10,000.
Seufer, who graduated from Tech last spring, is working on a second bachelor's degree. He has one final season of indoor track eligibility remaining but has exhausted his outdoor track eligibility.
Syracuse won the men's team title Friday for the sixth time in the last seven years. The Orange had 68 points; 21st-ranked Notre Dame was second out of the 15 squads with 73 points.
Virginia Tech and 23rd-ranked Virginia each finished with 100 points, but the Hokies won the tiebreaker for third place.
Virginia Tech's Diego Zarate finished seventh (24:36.4), with Tech's Fitsum Seyoum 11th (24:44.7); UVa's Peter Morris 12th (24:45.2); UVa's A.J. Ernst 20th (24:53.8) and UVa's Alex Corbett 21st (24:55.6). They all earned All-ACC honors.
Blacksburg graduate Ben Fleming of the Hokies was 75th.
Elly Henes of North Carolina State won the women's race, finishing the 6K course in 20:37.4.
She finished 11 seconds ahead of Freix, who took second in 20:48.7.
Freix was one second ahead of Notre Dame's Maddy Denner, who took third.
"The last straightaway, … the energy was really high, so it sort of carried me through," Freix said. "I love home meets."
Sixth-ranked N.C. State won the women's team crown for the fourth straight year, with No. 22 Virginia Tech fourth and UVa 11th.
Virginia Tech's Kyra Lopez was 15th (21:13.8) in the 135-woman field, earning All-ACC honors.
Pulaski County graduate Grace Boone of Virginia Tech was 58th. Salem graduate Hannah Moran of UVa was 59th. Blacksburg graduate Kayla Richardson of Virginia Tech was 84th.
