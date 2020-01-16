Virginia Tech goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and Virginia defenders Courtney Petersen, Phoebe McClernon and Zoe Morse were chosen in the National Women's Soccer League draft Thursday.
Sky Blue FC, which is a New Jersey team, took McGlynn in the third round with the 20th overall pick. McGlynn joined Jazmine Reeves, who was the 21st overall pick in 2014, as the only Hokies to ever be taken in the NWSL draft. McGlynn, a second-team All-American with a school-record 32 career shutouts, was the only goalie drafted Thursday.
The Orlando Pride took Petersen in the first round with the seventh overall pick and chose McClernon in the second round with the 14th overall pick. The Chicago Red Stars chose Morse in the third round with the 19th overall pick.
UVa tied UCLA as the colleges with the most players picked in the four-round draft Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.