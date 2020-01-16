McGlynn

Virginia Tech goalie Mandy McGlynn was chosen by Sky Blue in the third round of the National Women's Soccer League draft.

 The Roanoke Times/file 2019

Virginia Tech goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and Virginia defenders Courtney Petersen, Phoebe McClernon and Zoe Morse were chosen in the National Women's Soccer League draft Thursday.

Sky Blue FC, which is a New Jersey team, took McGlynn in the third round with the 20th overall pick. McGlynn joined Jazmine Reeves, who was the 21st overall pick in 2014, as the only Hokies to ever be taken in the NWSL draft. McGlynn, a second-team All-American with a school-record 32 career shutouts, was the only goalie drafted Thursday.

The Orlando Pride took Petersen in the first round with the seventh overall pick and chose McClernon in the second round with the 14th overall pick. The Chicago Red Stars chose Morse in the third round with the 19th overall pick.

UVa tied UCLA as the colleges with the most players picked in the four-round draft Thursday.

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments