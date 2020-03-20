This was supposed to be the week in which the Virginia Tech women's basketball team played in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 14 years.
But the tournament was canceled last week because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting a premature end to Tech's special season.
"Heartbreak for me," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Friday on a teleconference. "I honestly stayed in bed for about three days. I watched every reality show. I even watched 'Little House on the Prairie.’ I'm watching TV show after TV show, not really comprehending what had just happened.
"This is probably the most special group that I've ever had in all of my years as a head coach. For them to work towards a goal and to really achieve it with everything other than getting a grade back — you went in, you aced the test, … the teacher probably graded it and just never gave it back to you so that you have validation for it. So it was a very hard pill for me to swallow."
Point guard Taja Cole, who joined the Hokies as a graduate transfer last summer, said it was shocking when the NCAA tournament was canceled last Thursday.
"It was pretty heartbreaking," Cole said from her home in Richmond. "I had … a week of [being] kind of depressed.
"This is something that's going on all around the world, so I had to kind of get myself out of just thinking about me."
The women's tournament selection show was scheduled for March 16; the Hokies (21-9) were a safe bet to get an at-large bid. First-round games would have been played Friday and Saturday.
"If this coronavirus didn't happen, I think we'll be there," Cole said. "But it isn't the same feeling because we didn't technically get there.
"We were 21-9. When I sit back and think about that, it kind of puts a smile on my face. But I just wish we could've finished the job."
Brooks was in his living room last Thursday when the NCAA canceled all NCAA winter and spring sports championships.
"Such anticipation for something that we worked very, very hard for," Brooks said. "And a week out, to have it just pulled out from underneath of you, it calls for a lot of sulking on our part, probably. But then when you understand the realness of the situation, it kind of takes precedent over that."
The cancellation meant that Cole and starting power forward Lydia Rivers — both graduate transfers — have played their final college games.
"For those two kids to come here and elevate this program the way that they did, … you just wanted [the NCAAs] for them so bad, Brooks said. "They definitely deserved to really enjoy hearing their name called."
Cole made the NCAAs with her previous two schools, Louisville and Georgia. But she said making it with Tech would have meant even more to her.
"I'm from Virginia," Cole said. "We would've been representing Hokie Nation and the state of Virginia.
"To do that in one year with a group of girls I didn't know … would've meant a lot."
Cole does not know when she will be able to fulfill her pro basketball dreams.
"I've been in communication with agents, …but the whole world is in a standstill," she said.
Brooks said his eldest daughter, senior guard Kendyl Brooks (who was sidelined this year by hip surgery) was devastated by the cancellation of the NCAAs. She was hit hard again this week when Tech opted to move its May graduation ceremony online.
Brooks could only text his players when the NCAAs were canceled. Tech played in the ACC tournament two weeks ago, so most of the Hokies went home for spring break last week. Four Hokies remain in Blacksburg in their apartments.
Cole is at home with her parents and two brothers, playing lots of games and using plenty of hand sanitizer.
She has also been texting her teammates.
"I've kind of been telling them everything that we did this season, it isn't to be forgotten. It isn't being thrown away because of this situation," Cole said.
The Hokies tied for fourth place in the ACC with an 11-7 league mark, finishing with a winning ACC record for the first time.
Cole and Rivers are not the only starters who won't be back.
Sophomore guard Dara Mabrey texted Brooks on Monday to inform him she was entering the transfer portal.
"It was not a surprise to me," Brooks said of her decision.
Mabrey started at point guard in the 2018-19 season, making the ACC all-freshman team. But she moved to off-guard this year because Cole transferred from Georgia last summer.
"I knew she was not happy with her role, being taken off of the ball," Brooks said. "She wanted to be a point guard.
"I can just only speculate that her desire to be a point guard and understanding that it probably wasn't going to happen here was the main factor in her decision.
"I love her to death and I wish her well."
Mabrey, who averaged 11.9 points this year, would not have played point guard for Tech next season. Cole's successor as floor general will be Australian import Georgia Amoore, a freshman who joined the team after the fall semester. She redshirted but did take part in practice.
"Amoore is … going to be a tremendous player," Brooks said.
Brooks is optimistic about next season.
"We're going to be extremely gifted next year, probably even better than we were this year," Brooks said.
ACC freshman of the year Elizabeth Kitley will be back at center. All-ACC second-team pick Aisha Sheppard will also be back; she will move from small forward to off-guard. Power forward Trinity Baptiste, the ACC sixth player of the year, will also return.
Rivers' successor at power forward will be Asiah Jones, who had to sit out this year after transferring from Southern Cal.
The options to fill Mabrey's vacancy on the wing include Cayla King, Taylor Geiman and fall signees Shelby Calhoun and Shamarla King.
