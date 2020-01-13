Virginia Tech senior defender James Kasak was chosen by Sporting Kansas City in the fourth and final round of the Major League Soccer draft Monday.
He became only the seventh Hokie to ever be picked in the MLS draft.
Kasak had three goals and five assists last fall, including a goal in the NCAA tournament. He had a team-high seven assists as a junior.
The final two rounds of the draft were held Monday; the first two rounds were held last week. Kasak was one of only two players drafted by Sporting Kansas City, which did not have any picks in the first two rounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.