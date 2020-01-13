Kasak

James Kasak (third from left) was picked in the MLS draft Monday.

 Courtesy of DAVE KNACHEL | Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech senior defender James Kasak was chosen by Sporting Kansas City in the fourth and final round of the Major League Soccer draft Monday.

He became only the seventh Hokie to ever be picked in the MLS draft.

Kasak had three goals and five assists last fall, including a goal in the NCAA tournament. He had a team-high seven assists as a junior.

The final two rounds of the draft were held Monday; the first two rounds were held last week. Kasak was one of only two players drafted by Sporting Kansas City, which did not have any picks in the first two rounds.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments