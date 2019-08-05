Virginia Tech men's basketball player Jonathan Kabongo announced on Instagram on Monday night that he has suffered a season-ending injury.
The 6-foot-4 guard played in 21 games as a little-used freshman reserve last season, averaging just 1.5 points and 4.9 minutes. Kabongo was not a safe bet to start in the 2019-20 season.
In a tweet Friday, Kabongo had referred to "another setback, another opportunity for growth. Lord willing I come back stronger than ever."
Three days later, Kabongo revealed he had suffered a season-ending injury. He did not specify the nature of the injury or how he had gotten hurt.
"Embracing every storm in my life," he wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Ready for every moment I'll be tempted to quit. Ready for everyone who's gonna forget I exist. Ready for everyone who's gonna think I can't come back from this."
Hokies coach Mike Young decline to comment Monday.
Kabongo was one of only four returning scholarship players on the 2019-20 roster who saw action for the Hokies last season.
He scored six points in 14 minutes against Maryland-Eastern Shore and tied his career high with six points in 13 minutes against Pittsburgh.