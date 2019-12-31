CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech’s starting cornerbacks will miss the Belk Bowl with injuries.
Caleb Farley (back) and Jermaine Waller (lower body) didn’t participate in pregame warmups with their teammates.
Farley, who sat out the team’s regular season finale against Virginia, missed the entire week of practice in Charlotte. Waller was in a boot when he arrived at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday. He practiced on Friday, but wasn’t dressed out the rest of the week.
Tech coach Justin Fuente acknowledged it wasn’t “good timing” to have multiple injuries at the same position group on Monday during the Belk Bowl’s media day.
Farley led the ACC with 16 passes defended and tied for fourth in the conference with four interceptions. Waller had 10 pass breakups and three interceptions.
Virginia Tech will go with a combination of Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Jovonn Quillen at defensive back. All three took first team reps during pregame warmups. Chatman started one game this season has played most of Tech’s win over North Carolina. Murray has played a handful of snaps late in games subbing for injured players in the secondary.
The Hokies also have Jeremy Webb and Nadir Thompson at defensive back.
