Virginia Tech Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster (right) and defensive line coach Charley Wiles look on during the second half of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletics announced Wednesday that the team's game against Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday is sold out. 

It's the second time the Hokies have sold out Lane Stadium (65,632 capacity) this season. The team is honoring longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster before the game. 

Tech has overtaken North Carolina State for the No. 2 spot in home attendance this season in the ACC. The Hokies are averaging 57,296 fans this season (five home games) while NC State is averaging 56,719 fans (four home games).

Clemson leads the conference with an average of 80,866 fans per home game (six games). 

Virginia Tech has one final home game remaining after this weekend with a showdown against Pittsburgh scheduled for Nov. 23. 

