BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that its homecoming game against North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday is sold out. 

It's the programs first sell out at Lane Stadium (65,632 capacity) since last year's 31-21 loss to Boston College on Nov. 3. 

Last year, the Hokies sold out their first four home games and had at least 60,000 fans attend six of their seven home games. The lone exception was the season-finale against Marshall, which was a makeup game for a cancelled matchup against East Carolina. 

Tech is currently ranked third in the ACC in attendance this season (55,212) behind Clemson (80,654) and NC State (56,719). The Hokies had a season-high 59,537 fans attend a Week 4 loss to Duke. The lowest attended game was last week's win over Rhode Island (51,716 fans). 

