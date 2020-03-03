Virginia Tech women's basketball players claimed not one but two major ACC awards Tuesday.
Elizabeth Kitley was named the freshman of the year by a panel of coaches, media members and sports information directors. The 6-foot-5 center became the first Hokie to ever win that award.
"In this league, everyone's big. Everyone's strong. There's no room for soft play," Kitley said this week in a phone interview. "You have to be tough."
Virginia Tech reserve forward Trinity Baptiste was chosen the sixth player of the year, which is an award voted upon by the coaches. She became the first Hokie to win that honor.
"She never once griped [about coming off the bench]," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Tuesday. "She felt like if it was good for the team, it would be good for her. This award really proves that."
Kitley has started every game this season, helping the Hokies (21-8, 11-7 ACC) tie for fourth place in the league — their best ACC finish ever.
She ranks second on the team with an average of 12.4 points.
"When we started ACC play was when it really kicked in [that] … in order for the team to be successful, I would have to play well," she said. "I didn't really feel the pressure too much. I was more excited for the opportunity."
Kitley also ranks second on the Hokies in rebounding (7.6 rpg). She has had six double-doubles.
She ranks second in the ACC in blocks with 60. She had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks in a win at Notre Dame.
"I anticipate her [eventually] being a pro," Brooks said. "Her body's really changed since she walked on campus — a lot more toned."
Kitley, who shined at Northwest Guilford High School in North Carolina, was rated the No. 33 high school senior in the nation by ESPN.
"When we got her, I anticipated this level of success," Brooks said.
Kitley has scored in double figures the past seven games. She is averaging 17.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in this stretch.
"Around seven games ago, … I had confidence in myself and believed in myself that I could be a main producer on the team," she said.
The improvement happened after she was held to two points in a Feb. 6 loss to North Carolina State.
"She played bad," Brooks said. "She [then] came in with a different focus in practice. We watch a lot more film. We do a lot more footwork things."
Kitley's improvement prompted Brooks to change Tech from being a team that relied on 3-pointers to a squad that seeks to feed the ball inside to Kitley.
"She's been such a dominant force inside," Brooks said.
Kitley has also added a mid-range jumper to her game.
"My shot's gotten better," she said.
Baptiste, a junior power forward, is in her second year on the Hokies after transferring from a junior college.
The Florida native is averaging 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 23.1 minutes this season. She had 20 points in a victory over Boston College and 17 points in a win over Miami. She tallied 16 points in 15 minutes in a win over Duke.
She started 19 games for Tech last season. She also started the first seven games this season before Brooks decided to make Radford graduate transfer Lydia Rivers a starter and bring Baptiste off the bench.
"We just felt like it would be better for the team but also better for her," Brooks said. "Early on in the year, … with the departures of Regan Magarity and Taylor Emery, I thought she was pressing a little bit, trying to fill some of that [scoring] void. She was getting in foul trouble.
"We wanted her to be able to just see the game differently, see what the flow was going to be like, see how the referees are calling things."
The 6-foot Baptiste accepted her new role.
"Every kid likes to start. They want to go out there in the introductions so they can do little funny handshakes," Brooks said. "But that's the only difference in her role, is that she doesn't get to go out and do the starting lineup. But … she's a big cog in our success."
Baptiste got a lot of her points in the paint last season. But Kitley has become Tech's top inside scorer this season. So Baptiste has had to become more of a perimeter scoring threat.
"She had to adjust her game mightily," Brooks said. "Last year she was the biggest low-post threat that we had. … Now you have Liz Kitley who's down there. … [Baptiste] had to find different ways to be able to score."
The panel of coaches, media and sports information directors also named Louisville's Dana Evans the player of the year and Boston College's Joanna Bernabei-McNamee the coach of the year.
Louisville's Kylee Shook was chosen the defensive player of the year, while BC's Taylor Soule was named the most improved player. Those awards were determined by the coaches.
