BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's athletic fundraising arm will be out in full force across campus among the tailgaters counting down to kickoff on Friday, but don’t expect those arms to be carrying around red Solo cups or cornhole bags.
Before Tech's football team hosts Duke under the lights at Lane Stadium, the Hokie Club will be talking to fans and seeking donations at the various parking lots as part of this year’s Drive for 25 fundraising event.
And their looking for an edge to take on some unique challenges they face this year.
“We are going to be wearing some really bright, obnoxious pink T-shirts, it’s a white out and they are obnoxiously pink,” Hokie Club executive director Bill Lansden said with a laugh.
The Hokie Club’s main focus is raising money to cover the costs for all 550 student-athletes receiving scholarship aid.
Last year’s inaugural Drive for 25 was a 25-hour push to add members and raise money for the athletic department’s fundraising arm with the No. 25 being a nod to retired coach Frank Beamer’s retired jersey number.
They tweaked the event this year expanding it to 2.5 days to coincide with Tech’s first home ACC game of the 2019 season. It started at noon on Wednesday and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night.
Lansden’s crew of 19 will be joined by 30-40 volunteers from various departments as they visit with fans to share information about the Hokie Club and its goal of reaching 25,000 members (it currently sits at 16,000 — 6,000 of those have been added the last three years).
“We had a lot of success last year because it was the first one,” Lansden said. “We were very pleased with the results with over 1,200 new members, which is tremendous, and the amount of the donations was good. When we were looking to do it again we thought with the audience of 55,000-60,000 people in the stadium it would provide us a real opportunity to reach people.”
The idea of setting up in the parking lots came at a board meeting over the summer as a way to engage with fans directly. The Hokie Club will also be set up around Lane Stadium during the game.
“There’s going to be a lot of people out in those parking lots for two to three hours that you can walk by and talk to about the Drive for 25,” Lansden said. “We are ready to take advantage of that.”
Lansden is optimistic the creative approach will help the club “shatter” last year’s numbers (1,200-plus new donors, 2,400 total gifts and $900,000 raised last year) and keep the Hokies on track to match the $16 million they reached two years ago.
That number took a hit last year amidst a challenging stretch for the football team posting its first losing record since 1992. The $15 million raised in 2017-18 (the Hokie Club’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30) was the lowest since 2016.
Tech football team’s struggles continued this year with a season-opening loss to Boston College and contested wins against a pair of heavy underdogs (Old Dominion and Furman). The Hokies are 8-8 going back to last year.
While Lansden admits winning goes “a long ways” toward generating ticket sales and donations, he said a key factor in the Hokie Club’s dip in fundraising last year was the team’s weaker 2019 home schedule that includes two FCS opponents.
“We are not located in a large metropolitan area, a lot of our fans are driving three or four hours, and if the home schedule isn’t as desirable as they want some aren’t going to come to as many games,” Lansden said.
Hokie Club donations go toward seating requirements for football and men's basketball seating and parking.
“Winning makes a difference, but we are optimistic that we are going to have a good year this year and looking at the 2020 home schedule with Penn State, UVa and Miami, we feel that the renewal rate will be extremely high and bring in a quite a few people that didn’t renew last year.”
The club has added a $25 donation, known as the Gobbler level of membership (each level comes with various benefits), which includes opportunities to purchase priority football and men's basketball tickets. The staff took note of all the $25 donations last year and made the change.
Lansden expects the highest percentage of donations this year to be in the $25 to $99 range.
“We feel like that provides the ability for just about anybody to come into the Hokie Club,” Lansden said.
