The College Football Playoff announced it hired Virginia Tech's senior director of football operations Danielle Bartelstein on Monday as the organization's director of team operations.
“Danielle has worked with several respected football programs across the country, and we are delighted to welcome her to the CFP staff,” CFP's executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “Nothing we do is more important than creating a positive experience for student-athletes. Danielle’s experience, knowledge and attention to detail will be a great addition.”
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente hired Bartelstein when he came to Blacksburg in 2016. Her responsibilities included overseeing the daily administrative and operational duties for the football program. She was the only female working in such a role in FBS.
"We have a lot of talented folks in house that will split up managing all her responsibilities in the short term future," Tech associate athletic director of strategic communications Pete Moris said. "We wish Danielle nothing but the best."
Bartelstein's football career started as a volunteer at Stanford for then coach Jim Harbaugh.
She was hired at TCU as the assistant director of football operations and recruiting in 2010 when Fuente was the program's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. Bartelstein spent 2013-2015 as the director of football relations for Texas Tech.
Former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer is currently a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.