BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman is not eligible for the 2019 season and has exhausted his appeal options.
According to a person familiar with the NCAA process, the basis for the decision by the seven-person appeal’s committee came down to the timing of Hoffman’s transfer. Tech's compliance department wasn't informed of the specific voting tally.
Hoffman transferred to Virginia Tech to be closer to help care for his mother Stephanie in Statesville, North Carolina. She had surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017 a few days after Hoffman arrived on campus at Coastal Carolina. The offensive lineman decided to transfer after the 2018 season.
While she still suffers from lingering side effects including facial paralysis, hearing loss and impaired eyesight — the school provided extensive documentation of those symptoms from her doctors to the NCAA — that wasn’t enough of a mitigating circumstance.
The NCAA rules require non-graduate transfer players to sit out a year if they go to another FBS school unless a waiver is granted. The NCAA changed the transfer guidelines multiple times since 2018, first, loosening the guidelines for waiver requests then walking back those changes in June.
One of the requirements the NCAA added over the summer to the guidelines that impacted Hoffman stated student-athletes transferring because of an illness in the family “must occur within or immediately after the academic year.”
The appeals committee used those guidelines in debating the merits of Hoffman’s appeal since it wasn't officially submitted until July.
Tech worked on the appeal for months gathering documentation to answer a series of questions asked by the NCAA relating to Stephanie Hoffman’s condition and how Brock would be able to help her throughout the season.
Hoffman enrolled at the end of May and made numerous trips back home whenever the Hokies had an off day. That continued when fall camp opened at the start of August as he waited to hear if we would be eligible. Stephanie still isn't allowed to drive and he helped her get to some appointments in August.
The process dragged on through the summer as the NCAA repeatedly came up with new concerns for Tech to address, according to a source familiar with the process.
Virginia Tech submitted Hoffman’s initial waiver request in March. The NCAA denied that appeal citing two main reasons — Hoffman’s house fell five miles outside the 100-mile radius allowed for medical hardship waivers and his mother’s condition had improved. Neither were factors in the recent appeal ruling.
“I thought it was an open-and-shut case,” Brock Hoffman said at the time. "I guess I was a little naive."
The NCAA didn’t talk to Hoffman or a member of his family throughout the entire process, which was a point of frustration for Hoffman’s father Brian back in April.
“When you are sitting in front of a compliance guy whipping out doctor’s notes explaining what has happened to your wife the last two and a half years, with photos, videos and X-rays, we all thought it was a slam-dunk, no one thought anything different,” Brian Hoffman said.
Tech released a depth chart on Monday without Hoffman’s name on it, but the coaching staff remained hopeful he would be in uniform against Boston College on Saturday. He was a legitimate candidate to start at center until Tuesday’s decision came down.
“He’s a leader he brought it day one to that room and that group and throughout the summer,” Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice said earlier this fall. “He has a chance to be a very good player, we are just waiting to find out when.”
Coach Justin Fuente remained tight-lipped about the subject in recent weeks, providing increasingly short updates on the appeal.
Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister is also navigating the NCAA waiver process. Burmeister's initial request for immediate eligibility was denied in August, a decision the university said they plan on appealing.
"I hope you guys after we find the verdict, I hope you guys ask me a lot of questions," Fuente said last week.