Keshawn King (35) runs the ball during the Virginia Tech - Rhode Island game October 12 2019. Virginia Tech won the game 34-17.

 Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times

SOUTH BEND — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King won’t be available on Saturday when the team takes on Notre Dame.

King wasn’t part of the team’s travel roster for medical reasons, according to a team spokesperson. An undisclosed injury kept King from playing in Tech’s 43-41 overtime win over North Carolina

The true freshman has 52 carries for 240 yards with one touchdown this season as the team’s primary backup running back. Much of King’s production came in a win over Furman earlier this season when he ran for 119 yards.

With King out, tight end Dalton Keene is likely to be the team’s No. 2 running back for a second straight week. Keene had seven carries for 25 yards with a fumble in the win over North Carolina. They were Keene’s first carries since he was a standout running back at Chatfield High School in Colorado.

“Just what he’s shown us with the ball, he runs physical and there’s a little more instinct there than I think what you would think of as a typical tight end,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “He’s just so smart he can go execute with very little practice at certain things. So we’ll continue to use him in as many different ways as we can.”

Tech’s coaching staff likes having a guy with Keene’s size (6-foot-4, 251-pounds) blocking out of the backfield as well.

The Hokies are still waiting for Jalen Holston to return to the field from the leg injury he suffered earlier this season. Their other options at running back are Terius Wheatley, Caleb Steward and Tahj Gary.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

