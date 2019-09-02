BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston is "out for a little while", according to coach Justin Fuente.
Holston suffered an undisclosed injury in a 35-28 loss to Boston College. Holston carried the ball four times for 15 yards, but all of his carries came in the first. His 10-yard run on the Hokies’ final drive of the first half was the only double-digit run of the game for a Tech running back.
Fuente offered no details about the injury or timeline for his return.
The junior came into the 2019 season listed as the co-starter at running back alongside Deshawn McClease. McClease and true freshman Keshawn King shared the team’s workload on the ground in the second half.
Holston had modest numbers last year (57 carries for 281 yards with two touchdowns), but a strong offseason had coaches hoping for a breakout year from the veteran back.
“Jalen has had a great offseason,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He’s done a great job from a leadership standpoint. Great attitude and work ethic.”
Virginia Tech's run game struggled in the opener with 42 carries for 98 yards (2.3 yards per carry).
