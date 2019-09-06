Virginia Tech North Carolina Football (copy)

North Carolina’s Myles Dorn (1) looks to tackle Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Virginia Tech won 22-19. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has revealed its uniform combination for the home opener against Old Dominion — maroon helmets (maroon face masks), maroon jerseys and white pants. 

The Hokies went 3-3 when wearing the combination last season and used it in the final three games of 2018 including the Military Bowl, but wore white face masks with the maroon helmets.  

Tech made changes to their Nike uniforms last season with tweaks including a Hokie Stone pattern within the numbers and going to a single shoulder stripe. The team hasn't announced any uniform changes for 2019. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

