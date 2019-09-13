BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is going with chrome orange helmets when it hosts Furman this weekend for the first time since wearing them against Duke on Oct. 28, 2017.
The Hokies have asked fans to wear orange to the game at Lane Stadium, but the team is sticking to maroon uniforms and maroon pants on Saturday. The team has only worn orange jerseys twice since 2017.
This is the first time Tech has worn orange helmets, maroon jerseys and maroon pants since a loss over Ohio State in 2015.
Tech made changes to their Nike uniforms last season with tweaks including a Hokie Stone pattern within the numbers and going to a single shoulder stripe. The team hasn't announced any uniform changes for 2019.
