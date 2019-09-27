BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is going with a white out under the lights on Friday night when it hosts Duke at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies will wear white helmets, white uniforms and white pants for the first time since facing Miami in 2017. It's the fourth unique uniform combination of the season in four games for Tech, which did wear white jerseys in the opener against Boston College.
Tech made changes to their Nike uniforms last season with tweaks including a Hokie Stone pattern within the numbers and going to a single shoulder stripe. The team hasn't announced any uniform changes for 2019.
