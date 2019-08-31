Virginia Tech uniforms for Week 1 at Boston College
BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech is starting out 2019 with a clean look. 

The Hokies announced on Friday that they are wearing white uniforms with maroon helmets (with a white face mask) and maroon pants. 

Tech wore the same combination with a maroon face mask in a win over Duke last season, but didn't wear that exact uniform combo in 2018. The team only wore the white jerseys in three games last season.

The team made changes to their Nike uniforms last season with tweaks including a Hokie Stone pattern in numbers and going to a single shoulder stripe. The team hasn't announced any uniform changes for 2019. 

