BLACKSBURG — "Enter Sandman" won’t be ringing out on Saturday at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech football was set to wrap up spring camp this weekend with its annual spring game. The exhibition was even going to be televised (on a delay) for the first time in years thanks to the arrival of the ACC Network.
The COVID-19 outbreak in March scuttled those plans.
Tech’s campus is down to essential operations with much of the university’s student body taking classes remotely. A handful of players returned to campus after an extended spring break, but most of them are spread out across the country at home.
Coach Justin Fuente traded a whistle for a laptop to keep a watchful eye over his players with daily Zoom calls. The staff touches base with every player multiple times a day, which in recent weeks has included up to four hours of virtual position meetings.
The NCAA is going to allow up to eight hours of instruction starting on April 20.
Fuente wants to get something out of those sessions, but X’s and O’s haven’t been the priority during what he described as “unprecedented times.”
In a recent conference call with reporters, Fuente outlined the objectives he laid out for his team during the shutdown — health and safety, schoolwork and staying in shape (in that order) — and he hasn’t strayed from that list.
“Our focus has been on staying positive and doing our job, making sure we don’t get too carried away with what may happen or what may not happen, but focus on the here and now and what we can do right now,” Fuente said.
Fuente is happy with how the team has managed to stick together and establish a new normal. It helps that Tech has a mature team going into the 2020 season with 40 upperclassmen on scholarship including 14 seniors. The Hokies didn’t have that many seniors the last two seasons combined.
“You can’t do anything to prepare yourself for what we’re going through or nobody could tell this was going to happen months ago, in terms of the effect on just our world, in terms of just Virginia Tech football. I have been pleased with what I have seen and heard from our guys in terms of trying to get into a schedule,” Fuente said.
Fans paying attention on social media have caught a glimpse of how players have adapted. Fuente recently tweeted out a video of his players lifting tires, boxing trees and pushing cars to showcase his team’s “hard-hat mentality” moniker.
The team’s strength and conditioning staff gave players detailed workout routines, but with shelter-at-home orders forcing gyms across the country to shut down, players have had to put together makeshift home gyms.
“We have a bunch of guys that play on both sides of the ball that understand the importance of staying in shape and continuing to work out with whatever tools that they have,” Fuente said. “That’s the other part of this. It’s one thing to be motivated. It’s another thing to not have anywhere to go and nothing to work out with. There have been some fantastic creativity amongst our guys in terms of what they’ve been doing and how they’ve been able to stay in shape.”
Fuente has avoided publicly speculating about when football will return, but based on the last five weeks he’s optimistic Tech will be ready to go whenever "Enter Sandman" gets cued up again.
