BLACKSBURG — It’s just a matter of semantics now.
The early signing period is essentially national signing day with Virginia Tech expected to sign all 12 of the player’s currently verbally committed when the early signing period starts on Wednesday.
Tech has signed 38 of the 41 players who were verbally committed on early signing day since the NCAA added the 72-hour window for the 2018 signing class.
The only player who didn’t sign early last year was Henrico athlete Jahad Carter. Carter ended up at Jireh Prep and isn’t part of the Hokies future plans. Cam Goode and James Graham were verbally committed during the 2018 early signing period, but didn’t sign their national letters of intent.
Graham ended up at Georgia Tech and started against the Hokies when the teams played in November. Goode signed with Virginia Tech, but left the team less than two months after enrolling and ended up at UCF.
Tech coach Justin Fuente explained his philosophy for recruits who are verbally committed, but don’t sign back in 2017 — “if you’re committed, I expect you to sign.”
“It doesn’t mean that we’re pulling their scholarship,” Fuente said. “It just means that they’re not committed. That’s pretty straightforward. We’ve got to find people to fill certain needs in spots with a limited number of opportunities...we’ll either continue to deal with or we’ll move in a different direction based on kind of our conversations with them.”
According to 247 Sports rankings, Virginia Tech is currently ranked No. 83 nationally and at the bottom of the ACC. This will be the Hokies smallest class under Fuente. The team is expected to return 21 of 22 starters and only has four graduating scholarship seniors.
Virginia Tech 2020 verbal commits
- Derrell Bailey; DE; 6-6, 255; Greenback, TN; Greenback School
- Justin Beadles; DE; 6-5, 232; Tyrone, GA; Sandy Creek
- Jordan Brunson; RB; 6-0, 210; Alpharetta, GA; Denmark
- Parker Clements; OL; 6-7, 270; Lugoff, SC; Lugoff-Elgin
- Jalen Hampton; RB; 5-10, 195; Rockville, MD; Georgetown Preparatory School
- Khalil Herbert; RB; 5-9, 200; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Kansas (FBS transfer)
- Keonta Jenkins; S; 6-3, 180; Jacksonville, FL; Jean Ribault
- Kaden Moore; OL; 6-3, 305; Bethlehem, PA; Freedom
- Marco Lee; RB; 5-11, 225; Columbus, GA; Coffeyville Community College (JUCO)
- Lakeem Rudolph; WR; 6-4, 202; Virginia Beach, VA; Green Run
- Tyree Saunders; WR; 6-0, 174; Jacksonville, FL; First Coast
- Dorian Strong; CB; 6-0, 160; Upper Marlboro, MD; Henry Wise
