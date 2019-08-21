BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech director of centralized recruiting Thomas Guerry accepted a position with Georgia Tech football.
Guerry was hired in 2014 by then coach Frank Beamer as the Hokies’ director of high school relations.
For the last two years he was the football program’s director of recruiting operations, but his responsibilities shifted in the offseason to a role coordinating recruiting efforts for sports outside football and basketball.
“While I look forward to the next step in the journey, I also recognize that it will end an unforgettable five-plus years in Blacksburg,” Guerry said in a post on Twitter. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I’ll cherish the memories, as well as the relationships I’ve made along the way.”
A few players including Emmanuel Belmar and Zion Debose quickly wished Guerry well on social media.
A source familiar with the situation said working in football again was an important factor for Guerry, a Mississippi-native that has ties to the state of Georgia thanks to his four years of experience working as a recruiting staffer for the University of Georgia under Mark Richt.
Virginia Tech's director of player personnel Mark Diethorn has made a number of changes to the football team's recruiting operations since he was hired in 2018. Diethorn, a Hokies’ alum, replaced Chuck Cantor, who was hired by Dan Mullen at Florida.
The Hokies promoted another Tech grad John Iezzi to director of recruiting. They recently hired Blake Lane as assistant director of player personnel from the University of Colorado and added a pair of recruiting assistants (Zaire Turner from Texas Tech and Lino Lupinetti from Pitt).
Diethorn also brought on a full-time director of creative media, Zach Lantz, during the offseason to take on the program's digital recruiting efforts.
“I think it was the demand for how much content they need whether it’s something going directly to a recruit or being mailed out,” Virginia Tech director of marketing and promotions J.C. Whidden said earlier this summer. “There’s so much they produce. It takes a full-time person to do it and even then he probably doesn’t have enough hours in the day to do it.”