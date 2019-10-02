BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner isn’t 100 percent.
Turner limped off the field midway through the second quarter of Tech’s 45-10 loss to Duke after blocking safety Michael Carter on the perimeter as Deshawn McClease broke a 45-yard run.
The sophomore receiver didn’t return to the game with what appeared to be a lower body injury.
“Well, he’s working through that injury and we’ll get him when he’s healthy, but Tre is a guy who always wants to be on the field, so obviously, you can tell when he’s upset or frustrated,” Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Jafar Williams said. “I think he just wants to get healthy and he’ll be able to contribute and be 100 percent for our team.”
It wasn’t the first time Turner was banged up this season either — he was shaken up on an attempted screen pass against Old Dominion and went to the locker room before halftime to get checked out by trainers.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has 12 receptions for 138 yards with a touchdown this season. He also has seven carries for 71 yards with a touchdown.
As a true freshman, Turner was a bright spot for the Hokies with 26 catches for 535 yards with four touchdowns. He had a memorable performance against Virginia with a one-handed touchdown grab and blocked punt.
While the talented receiver knew the offense wasn’t clicking through the first few weeks of the season — Tech’s passing offense is ranked No. 86 in the FBS (No. 12 in the ACC) — he was eager to be part of the turnaround in the coming weeks.
“I think everyone can see that we haven’t put ourself together yet but we’re still working,” Turner said during the bye week. “It’s a lot of players on this team that just want to work and get better, so once we’re all clicking and once we figure out whatever we need to figure out, everything will work out well.”
The good news for Virginia Tech is that fellow injured receiver Damon Hazelton is on the mend from the hamstring injury he's been dealing with since fall camp. Hazelton played for the first time this season against Duke and caught a 72-yard touchdown pass.
“Health-wise he’s fine,” Fuente said on Monday. “He was fine after the game. He just needs some more work. I think that’d be the biggest thing for Damon. He just hasn’t practiced a whole lot. Not just for the conditioning, be he needs work versus good people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.