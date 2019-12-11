BLACKSBURG — It was a struggle, but the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team did snap its skid Wednesday night.
Virginia Tech rallied to beat Southern Conference member Chattanooga 63-58 at Cassell Coliseum.
Down 51-47 with 5:20 left, the Hokies scored nine straight points to grab a 56-51 lead with 1:46 remaining. Virginia Tech led the rest of the way.
The Mocs later cut the lead to 61-58, but Tech freshman guard Nahiem Alleyne sank two free throws with 5.2 seconds left to seal the win.
The Hokies (7-3) had lost three straight games by double digits since upsetting then-No. 3 Michigan State in the first round of the Maui Invitational.
Alleyne scored 22 points for the Hokies, while redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II added 19 points.
This was the teams’ first meeting since 2004, but Hokies first-year coach Mike Young was quite familiar with Chattanooga from his years steering SoCon member Wofford. Young had gone 14-15 against the Mocs when he was Wofford’s coach.
The Mocs fell to 6-5, including an 83-59 loss at Florida State and a 58-46 loss at Tennessee.
Tech shot just 39% from the field. The Hokies shot only 28.6% from 3-point range (6 of 21).
Chattanooga, which was picked sixth out of 10 teams in the SoCon coaches’ preseason poll, scored four straight points to grab its first lead of the second half at 37-36 with 13:05 to go,
Nolley sank a jumper and a 3-pointer to give the Hokies a 41-37 lead with 11:47 remaining.
Rod Johnson of the Mocs scored to cut the deficit to 41-39, but Alleyne answered with a jumper.
Ramon Vila of the Mocs made a basket and a 3-pointer to give the visitors a 44-43 lead with 8:24 to go.
Stefan Kenic made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 45-43 with 7:03 left.
Tech’s Wabissa Bede sank a jumper to tie the game at 45 with 6:49 left, but Kenic answered with a 3-pointer to give the visitors a 48-45 lead with 6:06 to go.
Nolley scored to cut the lead to 48-47, but David Jean-Baptiste made a 3-pointer to extend the Mocs’ lead to 51-47 with 5:20 left.
Alleyne sank a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 51-50 with 4:57 remaining, then made two free throws to give Tech the lead for good at 52-51 with 3:33 left.
Nolley made two free throws to extend the lead to 54-51 with 2:37 to go.
Tech redshirt freshman Tyrece Radford made a layup to give the Hokies a 56-51 lead with 1:46 left.
Kenic scored to cut the deficit to 56-53 with 1:31 to go, but Bede drained a 3-pointer to give Tech a 59-53 lead with 1:05 left.
Nolley made two free throws for a 61-53 cushion with 35.5 seconds left.
Kenic made a jumper to cut the deficit to 61-55 with 22.1 seconds to go.
Jonathan Scott buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 61-58 with 6.5 seconds left, but Alleyne’s two free throws sealed the win.
Kenic scored points 16 for the Mocs.
The Mocs made nine 3-pointers.
The Hokies led 32-28 at halftime.
Down 18-15 with 10:18 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 15-3 run to grab a 30-21 lead with 3:54 left in the first half. Alleyne began the run with back-to-back 3-pointers. Alleyne had nine of his 13 first-half points in the run.
The Mocs answered with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 30-28 with 58 seconds left in the first half.
This was the second of five straight home games for Virginia Tech.
