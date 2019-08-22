This story will be updated
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente named Ryan Willis the starting quarterback for the 2019 season-opener against Boston College.
The decision was announced to the team earlier in the week after the coaching staff held a series of meetings to discuss each position. Fuente spoke to reporters on Monday, but his press conference came before he had a chance to speak with players about the decisions he made on the depth chart.
Tech narrowed the competition down to Willis and Hendon Hooker after the team’s first two scrimmages of fall camp. Fuente praised the strides Hooker made during the off-season and named him the No. 2 quarterback.
"Ryan is just a little more consistent right now," Fuente said.
The former Kansas quarterback threw for 2,716 yards (58.5%) with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He stepped into the starting role after Josh Jackson went down with an injury in a loss to Old Dominion.
Willis went 4-6 as a starter, but came through at the end of the regular season to help Tech keep its bowl streak alive.
In the fourth quarter of the Commonwealth Cup, Willis completed passes to Dalton Keene and Tre Turner to keep a game-tying drive alive. The following week in a must win game over Marshall he went 18 of 26 for 312 yards with four touchdowns.
The experience gave Willis an advantage in the competition, but needed to outperform Hooker and Quincy Patterson throughout the offseason to win the top spot.
True freshman Knox Kadum and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister joined the competition over the summer, but were long shots to win the job. Burmeister’s NCAA waiver application for immediate eligibility was denied last week.