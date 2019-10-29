BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker’s appearance at the podium on Tuesday is a good sign for fans that the Hokies plan on playing the quarterback this weekend.
Tech normally doesn’t make injured players available to the media.
Hooker’s lack of concern about the left leg injury he suffered against North Carolina was another encouraging sign. He echoed what coach Justin Fuente said the day before that there's been no lingering signs of the injury during the off week.
“I feel pretty good out there this week,” Hooker said on Tuesday. “I practiced on Sunday, I felt good today. I’m ready to go.”
Hooker’s attitude this week has been the same since limping off the field in the 43-41 overtime win over North Carolina.
“My mindset was to really just get rid of the pain and try to go back into the game and finish out strong,” Hooker said.
Hooker wants to finish out the final five weeks of the season the same way. Tech is 3-0 with the third-year sophomore as the starting quarterback. He’s thrown for 580 yards (57.4%) with seven touchdowns and no interceptions this season. He's also run the ball 48 times for 156 yards with a touchdown.
This weekend Tech faces a Notre Dame team that pursued Hooker as a four-star recruit coming out of Dudley High School. The Fighting Irish was one of the many high-profile power five programs to recruit the quarterback — that list included Oregon, Clemson and Tennessee — and Hooker even visited the campus with his family.
“That was kind of in the midst of my decision-making,” Hooker said. “Right after I left Notre Dame, I came right to Virginia Tech. That was kind of when Virginia Tech stuck out more to me than any other school.”
As for Notre Dame’s rich tradition, it didn’t exactly win Hooker over.
“It was kind of interesting learning how they do things and how big they are in tradition, but it was really cold,” Hooker said with a smile. “It was kind like, ‘oh yeah, that’s cool, can we go back inside?’”
