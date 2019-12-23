BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting quarterback Hendon Hooker isn’t looking past the Belk Bowl.
The Hokies will close out the 2019 season in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve with a showdown against Kentucky. On Saturday, Hooker said the mindset of “everyone on the team” is to go into the offseason with a win.
But it’s hard for those who follow the Hokies not to think about what happens at quarterback after that.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Funete has held an open competition at quarterback in the spring every year he’s been in Blacksburg. Fuente’s decision last year contributed to former starter Josh Jackson’s decision to transfer. Hooker briefly entered the transfer portal as well, but returned to the team after three weeks.
Fuente met with players last week individually after the coaching staff returned home from two weeks on the road recruiting, but Hooker didn’t press him on the team’s plans for 2020.
“We haven’t really touched on that too much,” Hooker said. “We're just trying to keep the team together and moving forward and complete this bowl game with a win.”
Barring any attrition at the position, Tech will head into spring with Hooker, Quincy Patterson, Knox Kadum and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister at quarterback — and all four have multiple years of eligibility left.
Hooker isn’t sure what Fuente will do two months from now when spring practice approaches, but he said his attitude will remain the same whether he’s named the starter or not.
“I’m ready to battle,” Hooker said.
There’s a strong case to keep Hooker atop the depth charge after he went 6-1 as a starter with 1,700-plus total yards and 16 touchdowns (11 passing). His teammates aren’t shy about crediting him as a major factor in the Hokies' turnaround after a 2-2 start.
“He came in and it’s like he flipped a switch — ‘OK, I’m ready. It’s time to do this,’” Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith said. “He stopped looking at himself, I guess, as a backup, being like: ‘OK, I’m just here if they need me.’ He looked at himself as the guy. He knew he had to step up. We needed him, and he did his part. He did well.”
Smith remembers Hooker struggling to get play calls out last year in spot duty for the offense. Hooker had complete command of the offense this year and his newfound “swagger” played a key role.
“It was a big turnaround, a lot of fans, outsiders, probably looked at him last season and early this season and thought it wouldn’t exactly go our way, [he’d] probably lose the ball or just make some bad reads and that type of stuff, he probably shocked a lot of people,” Smith said. “I know he shocked me.”
Hooker isn’t one to boast though, nor will he rely on his recent success to keep the starting job. The third-year sophomore is already formalizing his plans for the offseason, which includes attending the Manning Passing Academy and Steve Calhoun’s Armed and Dangerous Football Camp in California.
“I never feel complacent in anything in life,” Hooker said. “I feel like I have to work even harder now than before just to increase my game and better myself. It helps me realize that there are still things I need to work on.”
