BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister had to hit pause last fall and now he’s had to do it again.
The Oregon transfer spent a couple weeks in August competing for the starting job before moving over to the scout team. He was able to get real practice reps again during prep for the Belk Bowl, but he wasn’t allowed to travel with the team for the final week of practice in Charlotte.
His role on the scout team didn’t afford him many opportunities to showcase all of his teammates, but Tech coaches and players raved about his athleticism, which was put to good use leading up to the Virginia game when Burmeister was tasked with simulating Bryce Perkins.
Burmeister didn’t let any of those practice snaps go to waste
“Braxton when we were uncertain about his eligibility he was in there taking reps headed into the season and was effective,” Fuente said last week. “He was in the process of doing a really good job then we kind of got word about how that appeal was going to turn out and he had to migrate towards the scout team stuff and did a great job with the scout team all season long. In bowl prep, we had a chance to put him back in there to run our stuff and he did a good job.”
Fuente was going to let Tech’s quarterbacks compete for the starting job this spring, but those plans are on hold with the COVID-19 outbreak forcing the program to cancel the entirety of spring camp. The loss of those 15 practices will put Burmeister in a tough spot when that competition picks up in the fall.
“Braxton, the little bit we saw, was effective, but there was a big portion of time in there where he was running plays of cards, so it’s a little unfair and with no spring practice, it’s a little unfair to say where he’s at other than to say we are anxious to get them out there, “ Fuente said.
Hendon Hooker put together a strong body of work in the eight starts he had last year with 1,900-plus total yards and 18 touchdowns while Quincy Patterson proved to be a capable backup in appearances against North Carolina and Notre Dame.
The former Oregon quarterback hasn’t attempted a pass in a game since Nov. 23, 2018 against Oregon State. His last extended action came the year before that when he started five games for an injured Justin Herbert. The then true freshman went 1-4 during that stretch (the offense averaged 8.5 points per game in the losses) with Burmeister throwing for 303 yards (57%) with two touchdowns and six interceptions.
Fuente made it clear he doesn't want Burmeister to put any pressure on himself when football returns.
“We hopefully get some summer or some through fall camp to get him back in the flow of what’s going on,” Fuente said.
