Virginia Tech Football at Florida State

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn was one of 10 players named as a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award given annually to the nation’s best punter.

Bradburn, who made the award’s preseason watch list, leads the nation with a 48.3 yard punting average. He has kicked 20 punts 50-yards or more line this season, which is what he had combined the previous two seasons, and landed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line. Opposing teams have fair caught 16 of his 40 attempts.

The Australian native was named the ACC Specialist of the Week on Nov. 11 averaging 51.2 yards on four attempts against Wake Forest after missing a game with a groin injury. He was an All-ACC honorable mention last season.

Virginia Tech hasn’t had a player ever win the Ray Guy award. Last year, Texas A&M’s Braden Mann won the award as a junior. He was also the SEC’s special team’s player of the year and an unanimous All-American.

The rest of the field includes Rutgers punter Adam Korsak, Houston’s Dane Roy, South Carolina’s Joseph Charlton, Kentucky’s Max Duffy, Arizona State’s Michael Turk, Navy’s Owen White, Syracuse’s Sterling Hofrichter, Florida’s Tommy Townsend and New Mexico’s Tyson Dyer.

The winner will be announced on College Football Awards show from Atlanta, Georgia after the end of the regular season.

