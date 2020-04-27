BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn embodies his native country’s spirit.
“It’s been tough times, but you know tough people is what they say,” Bradburn said.
Virginia Tech has closed much of campus in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The athletic facilities are closed and student-athletes have been encouraged to return home to their families.
That’s not an option for Bradburn, an Australian native who is currently the only international player on the team’s roster. There was a small window for Bradburn to return home when the coronavirus initially hit — a decision Tech’s coaching staff would have supported — but he ultimately decided against it and stayed in his off-campus Blacksburg apartment.
“I know if I was to go back home there are some tribulations on how I would get back and how long I could stay without my visa being impacted,” Bradburn said in an interview with The Roanoke Times last week.
The punter took what has become an annual trip home back in January as the country was still reeling from the wildfires that destroyed more than 40 million acres of land and killed more than 30 people.
“It’s been one thing after the next for Australia unfortunately,” Bradburn said.
The skies in Sydney were still hazy with smoke and Bradburn couldn’t see 100 yards in front of him when he went for a run. It wasn’t long after Bradburn returned to Virginia Tech that the Australian government instituted a nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus.
“We kind of caught on to it a little bit earlier because of our proximity to China,” Bradburn said. “I think right now we’re right now actually starting to reopen businesses and public places. I know that the most popular beach in Australia is about to open today [April 23]. They have really done a good job of flattening the curve, but we did have a full quarantine lockdown in your house for like two weeks with only like an hour of exercise allowed each day outside.”
The country’s early prevention efforts helped curb the spread of the disease with Australia reporting 6,462 positive cases with 63 deaths as of April 24. Nearly half of those positive cases were in New South Wales. Bradburn’s mother Michelle lives in the state’s capital, Sydney. His father lives to the north in the Gold Coast.
“It has been a hotspot,” Bradburn said of Sydney.. “I’ve been keeping up with her daily to make sure nothing has changed.”
And his parents do the same.
“They are kind of happy that I’m in a place like Blacksburg instead of a city like New York or L.A., but they are worried and justifiably so,” Bradburn said.
Bradburn said they are like most families around the world just trying to go about their “normal business” as they shelter at home, but there’s just more distance between them. For Bradburn, that means taking online classes, participating in virtual team meetings and training as much as possible.
He finished third in the ACC with a 46.5-yard punting average and was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist. He landed 22 kicks inside the 20-yard line and kicked 21 punts 50-yards or more (his previous career high was 12 as a true freshman in 2017). He’s been All-ACC honorable mention each of the past two years.
“A few of us have got a kind of underground gym going on with a few things we bought on Amazon,” Bradburn said. “We are keeping our distance, keeping the numbers low and only taking in a circle we trust.”
Tech’s specialists do have to be a little more creative than some of their teammates when trying to get practice reps in.
Bradburn and place kicker Brian Johnson have driven around Blacksburg to find open public spaces big enough to accommodate their makeshift position workouts. They have six footballs between them and try to get in a couple workouts a week.
“You got to kind work with what you have been given,” Bradburn said… “If you see me out there give me a wave.”
