CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is promoting executive director of player development Adam Lechtenberg to running backs coach to replace Zohn Burden.
Lechtenberg joined the team's staff in 2017 as director of player development. He's been on the road coaching with the rest of the staff this week after Fuente announced a series of staff changes over the weekend.
The Nebraska native was Fuente's director of player personnel during his time at Memphis.
Fuente also confirmed that the decision to promote Lechtenberg will open up a spot on the coaching staff — 10 assistants total are allowed — and Tech will use that spot to add an additional coach on the defensive side of the ball.
