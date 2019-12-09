ms vtfootballpractice 032919 p19

Virginia Tech defensive line coach Charley Wiles leads a drill with his unit during practice.

 MICHAEL SHROYER | Special to The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced on Monday that the program has parted ways with defensive line coach Charley Wiles. 

Wiles, who had coached the team's defensive line since 1996, will not coach for the Hokies in the 2019 Belk Bowl against Kentucky. The Murray State alum got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant for Frank Beamer in 1987. 

Tech announced on Sunday it wasn't bringing back running backs coach Zohn Burden and defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell

“I’d like to thank Coach Wiles for his many contributions to the Virginia Tech football program,” Fuente said in a release. “Coach Wiles developed some of the finest defensive linemen in Tech’s history and helped many of them play at the next level or go on to success careers outside of football. These decisions are never easy and we wish Charley and his family the best going forward.”

Some of Wiles' notable pupils during his tenure in Blacksburg include Cornell Brown, Corey Moore, Darryl Tapp, John Engleberger and Tim Settle. 

“I’ll be forever indebted to Frank Beamer and Bud Foster for giving me an opportunity to begin my coaching career at Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant back in 1987,” Wiles said in a statement. “I could have never imagined the run we’d enjoy in Blacksburg when I returned in 1996. I’ve enjoyed every minute and was fortunate to coach countless young men who I will always consider part of my extended family. Having the opportunity to coach alongside my friend and mentor, Bud Foster, all these years has been an experience I’ll always cherish.”

The assistant coach told reporters in August he planned on continuing in coaching for the foreseeable future. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments