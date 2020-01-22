BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team beat North Carolina 79-77 in double overtime on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (14-5, 5-3 ACC) trailed by 12 points in the second half.
UNC (8-10, 1-6) fell to 0-5 this month.
Tyrece Radford made a layup with 0.4 seconds left in the second overtime to give Tech a 79-77 lead. It was his only basket of the game.
Landers Nolley II had 22 points for Tech, while Jalen Cone had 18 points and Nahiem Alleyne 11 points.
The game was tied at 60 after regulation, thanks to two P.J. Horne free throws with 13.7 seconds left.
Leaky Black made two free throws to give UNC a 62-60 lead in the first OT.
Armando Bacot had a bucket and free throw for UNC, but Cone made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-63.
After a UNC turnover, Nolley made one of two free throws.
Horne made one of two free throws to tie the game.
Garrison Brooks made two free throws to give UNC a 67-65 lead with 2:22 left in the first OT.
Nolley made a layup to tie the game at 67 with 27.4 seconds to go in the first OT.
Black missed a 3-pointer with about a second left in the first OT and Alleyne got the rebound, so a second OT was needed.
Two Brooks free throws gave UNC the lead in the second OT.
Wabissa Bede made a 3-pointer to give Tech the lead, but Justin Pierce scored on a putback to give UNC a 71-70 lead.
After a Bede turnover, Jeremiah Francis made a layup for a 73-70 lead with 3:00 to go in the second OT.
Nolley made two free throws to cut the lead to 73-72.
Platek missed with the shot clock going down, and Bede got the rebound.
Nolley missed a jumper, but he got the rebound. Alleyne made a 3-pointer to give Tech a 75-73 lead with 1:02 to go.
Brooks scored to tie the game at 75.
Nolley made a layup to give Tech a 77-75 lead with 23.5 seconds left in the second OT.
Brooks scored to tie the game. But Radford made the winning layup.
Brooks had 28 points and 13 rebounds.
North Carolina played without point guard Cole Anthony, a top NBA prospect, for the ninth straight game because of a knee injury.
UNC also played without starting guard Brandon Robinson, who is still experiencing neck pain from a car accident on Jan. 11.
Up 36-30 at halftime, UNC extended the lead to 44-33 with 15:52 remaining.
Down 49-37, Tech went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 49-45 with 10:07 left.
After Andrew Platek answered with two free throws, Nolley made three free throws to cut the lead to 51-48.
Brooks made a jumper to extend the lead to 53-48. He later made one of two free throws for a 54-48 lead with 7:50 left.
Horne sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 54-51.
Black made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 57-51.
Bede made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 57-52.
Brooks scored to extend the lead to 59-52.
Cone made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 59-55.
After a UNC turnover, Cone made another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 59-58 with 3:02 left.
Black made one of two free throws with 19.9 seconds left to extend the lead to 60-58.
Horne made two free throws with 13.7 seconds left to tie the game at 60.
Brooks missed a jumper in the paint at the buzzer, and the game went to OT.
The Tar Heels shot 43.8% from the field Wednesday.
UNC shot 31.8% from 3-point range Wednesday.
Tech shot 36.9% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range. Tech was 14 of 37 from 3-point territory.
UNC had 40 points in the paint to Tech’s 20.
Pierce had 15 points and Black 12 points.
