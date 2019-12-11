CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech offensive lineman William Pritchard is retiring from football.
On Wednesday, coach Justin Fuente confirmed that the NCAA has processed Pritchard's medical exemption. The move allows the university to continue paying for his education without it counting against the 85 scholarship limit for football for the remainder of his eligibility.
Pritchard made his decision public with a post on Instagram last week citing the multiple concussions he’s suffered throughout his young playing career.
“Thank you football for all that you have taught me,” Pritchard said in an Instagram post. “Through my 13 years of playing this amazing sport, it has come to an end for me. I have suffered numerous brain injuries and have reached my limit. As hard as this is for me, it has been important for me to keep a positive attitude when continuing a normal life.”
“I believe that God has a plan for me, and I still have a lot to do in this world. The lessons that I have learned from this game have helped prepare me to be successful in anything that I do. I appreciate each and every one of the people that have been there for me and supported me throughout my football journey.”
The three-star signee out of Manchester High School (Midlothian) was part of Tech’s talented 2019 signing class that featured fellow standout offensive linemen Doug Nester, Bryan Hudson and Jesse Hanson. Nester and Hudson ended up starting as true freshmen for the Hokies.
Pritchard was capable of playing any spot on the interior of the line and started out the fall at center. He didn’t play get into a game in 2019 and was set to redshirt.
