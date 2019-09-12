BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech went with three freshmen offensive linemen for nearly the entire second half in a 31-17 win over Old Dominion.
It was easily the youngest group offensive line coach Vance Vice has used in a competitive game going back to 2016 when he arrived in Blacksburg.
“Am I going to be gray-headed by the end of the month? Yeah, I am,” Vice said on Tuesday.
Virginia Tech started true freshman Doug Nester at right guard and redshirt freshman John Harris at center. True freshman Bryan Hudson replaced Harris coming out of halftime and redshirt freshman Luke Tenuta replaced Silas Dzansi (cramps) at right tackle four snaps into the second half.
“I thought they handled it well,” Vice said. “They’ve been working extremely hard and have done a great job of picking it up. The scheme and what not, the calls and they go in there and work hard every day.”
Tech ran the ball better with the three freshmen in the lineup. The Hokies had 18 carries for 79 yards (4.3 yards per carry). In the first half, the offense averaged 2.5 yards per carry. They also didn’t allow a sack.
Vice decided to keep Harris on the bench with Hudson playing well. He called the second half performance in the run game a “baby step forward” for the struggling Hokies.
“Freshmen offensive line, on paper it’s scary but I know those guys and those guys are well prepared,” Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis said. “We’ve got the right guys out there and I’m proud of them. It’s hard to play college football as a true freshman and those guys have really stepped up for us.”
The freshmen could be in line for more playing time this weekend against Furman with starting right guard T.J. Jackson (lower body) and center Zachariah Hoyt (lower body) still dealing with injuries.
Coach Justin Fuente didn’t provide an update on either player this week. Vice said it would be hard for them to play this week if they continue to be limited in practice.
“I like guys to practice that tells me a lot more than guys that might be well...,” Vice said. “Some guys get well and I’ll put you in a series and see what it looks like, but our big deal right here is you got to practice to play."
Virginia Tech also debuted a jumbo package against Old Dominion with Tenuta coming on the field inside the 20-yard line to give the Hokies six offensive linemen. Tenuta wore No. 95 making him an eligible receiver on the play. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder wore No. 69 when he entered the game for Dzansi in the second half.
Freshman running back Keshawn King scored his first career touchdown behind the blocking scheme on Tech’s first possession of the game.
“It’s just something we’ve been tinkering with for some time,” Fuente said after the game. “Blocking tight ends. So we’ll see how much more of it we do.”
Vice likes that he has the depth to rotate players and try different looks — he called it a “luxury” — but his goal in the coming weeks is to solidify the top of the chart and have that group develop some chemistry.
“It’s a very competitive situation in our room, Vice said. “What that does, everybody is tuned in meeting and everybody is tuned in during practice cause they know I have a very good group that’s all hungry to play. I’ve been in situations before where a guy could break his leg and still play. That’s not the case anymore. Hopefully we can get going here forward, figure out who is who a little bit, but what have you done for me lately is the policy in our room [lately].”
